Euroz Hartleys Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:EZL)

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 192.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private wealth services, as well as corporate advisory services for equity capital raising and underwriting, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and reviews, and privatization and reconstructions.

