Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,132,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,917,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 578,824.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,098.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,191.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,334.97.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $17,190,323. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,209.94.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

