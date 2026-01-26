Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 149,855 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,855 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

