Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.