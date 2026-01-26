Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 163,753 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,753 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:STZ opened at $158.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.