BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Holdings Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in BILL by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,213 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 96.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,558,000 after buying an additional 896,393 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 7,753.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,486,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,778,000 after buying an additional 1,467,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 96.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,303,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,299,000 after buying an additional 639,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $52,908,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Research raised shares of BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

