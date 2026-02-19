Yolanda Macias Buys 30,000 Shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Stock

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) insider Yolanda Macias purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 121,760 shares in the company, valued at $243,520. This represents a 32.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yolanda Macias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 2nd, Yolanda Macias sold 2,189 shares of Cineverse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $5,297.38.
Cineverse Stock Performance
CNVS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.66. Cineverse Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cineverse in the third quarter worth $44,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cineverse in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cineverse by 31.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CNVS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $9.00 price objective on Cineverse in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineverse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on CNVS
Trending Headlines about Cineverse
Here are the key news stories impacting Cineverse this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions that management says will add ~ $53M of annual revenue and ~ $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and are expected to be immediately accretive — a material boost to growth and margins. Acquisitions & Results
- Positive Sentiment: Cineverse announced the acquisition of IndiCue to expand high?margin streaming infrastructure, reinforcing management’s platform pivot and inorganic growth strategy. IndiCue Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying on Feb 17: multiple executives (including the CFO and other officers) purchased shares at $2.00 each in several filings — a strong signal of management conviction and likely contributor to positive market sentiment. Insider Trades
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward targets: guidance for FY2027 of $115M–$120M revenue and $10M–$20M adjusted EBITDA, plus reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M and a large improvement in direct operating margin (69% vs. 48% prior year) — supports the growth/profitability story. Guidance & Strategy
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts provide context on the platform pivot, AI integration and acquisition rationale — useful for due diligence but not new headline catalysts beyond guidance and deals. Earnings Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data shows “0 shares” (and NaN changes) — likely a reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal. Investors should treat this as unreliable.
- Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: revenue of $16.29M vs. ~$20M consensus and EPS of ($0.05) vs. ($0.03) expected; company still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE, underscoring ongoing profitability risk until acquisitions and scale materialize. Quarterly Release
Cineverse Company Profile
Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.
In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cineverse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.