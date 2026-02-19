Yolanda Macias Buys 30,000 Shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Stock

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) insider Yolanda Macias purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 121,760 shares in the company, valued at $243,520. This represents a 32.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yolanda Macias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Yolanda Macias sold 2,189 shares of Cineverse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $5,297.38.

Cineverse Stock Performance

CNVS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.66. Cineverse Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse

Cineverse ( NASDAQ:CNVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cineverse in the third quarter worth $44,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cineverse in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cineverse by 31.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNVS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $9.00 price objective on Cineverse in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineverse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Trending Headlines about Cineverse

Here are the key news stories impacting Cineverse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions that management says will add ~ $53M of annual revenue and ~ $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and are expected to be immediately accretive — a material boost to growth and margins. Acquisitions & Results

Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions that management says will add ~ $53M of annual revenue and ~ $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and are expected to be immediately accretive — a material boost to growth and margins. Positive Sentiment: Cineverse announced the acquisition of IndiCue to expand high?margin streaming infrastructure, reinforcing management’s platform pivot and inorganic growth strategy. IndiCue Acquisition

Cineverse announced the acquisition of IndiCue to expand high?margin streaming infrastructure, reinforcing management’s platform pivot and inorganic growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying on Feb 17: multiple executives (including the CFO and other officers) purchased shares at $2.00 each in several filings — a strong signal of management conviction and likely contributor to positive market sentiment. Insider Trades

Heavy insider buying on Feb 17: multiple executives (including the CFO and other officers) purchased shares at $2.00 each in several filings — a strong signal of management conviction and likely contributor to positive market sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward targets: guidance for FY2027 of $115M–$120M revenue and $10M–$20M adjusted EBITDA, plus reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M and a large improvement in direct operating margin (69% vs. 48% prior year) — supports the growth/profitability story. Guidance & Strategy

Management raised forward targets: guidance for FY2027 of $115M–$120M revenue and $10M–$20M adjusted EBITDA, plus reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M and a large improvement in direct operating margin (69% vs. 48% prior year) — supports the growth/profitability story. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts provide context on the platform pivot, AI integration and acquisition rationale — useful for due diligence but not new headline catalysts beyond guidance and deals. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call and transcripts provide context on the platform pivot, AI integration and acquisition rationale — useful for due diligence but not new headline catalysts beyond guidance and deals. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data shows “0 shares” (and NaN changes) — likely a reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal. Investors should treat this as unreliable.

Reported short?interest data shows “0 shares” (and NaN changes) — likely a reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal. Investors should treat this as unreliable. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: revenue of $16.29M vs. ~$20M consensus and EPS of ($0.05) vs. ($0.03) expected; company still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE, underscoring ongoing profitability risk until acquisitions and scale materialize. Quarterly Release

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

