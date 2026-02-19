CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 82.5% during the third quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 1,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 2.5%

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.89. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $370.70 and a twelve month high of $500.55.

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 target price (down previously from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.85.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

