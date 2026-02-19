CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 46,086 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 541,657 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Further Reading

