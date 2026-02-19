Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $592.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.09. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $626.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

