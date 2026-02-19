Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,829,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,826 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $750,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 128.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 543,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 364.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

