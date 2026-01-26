Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in STERIS plc $STE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.7% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. The trade was a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,044 shares of company stock worth $6,586,218 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $259.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.84 and its 200 day moving average is $247.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $204.90 and a 12-month high of $269.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

