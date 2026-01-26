152,443 Shares in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. State Street Blackstone High Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 1.09% of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HYBL opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. State Street Blackstone High Income ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $28.75.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. HYBL was launched on Feb 17, 2022 and is managed by State Street.

