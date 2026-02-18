Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) CFO Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,892 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Barnum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47.

Alerian MLP ETN Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Alerian MLP ETN has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETN

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMJB. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETN by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETN during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 194,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

