Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,321 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total value of $466,799.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,508.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Patrick John Jermain sold 3,587 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $732,070.83.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $987,612.41.

Plexus Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

View Our Latest Report on Plexus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.