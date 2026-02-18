JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $612.24 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,516,697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $612,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 27.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Further Reading

