Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 436.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

CVS Health stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

