M&G PLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,156,211.88. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,082.08. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

