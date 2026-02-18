M&G PLC Buys Shares of 2,436 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

M&G PLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
NYSE:GS opened at $915.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $274.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $920.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $827.33.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent-quarter results and analyst support: Goldman Sachs has shown solid profitability and analyst estimate revisions that underpin earnings visibility, helping investor confidence in the stock’s valuation and multiple. Goldman Sachs (GS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Positive Sentiment: Deal pipeline / underwriting fees: Goldman is the lead underwriter on Robinhood’s $1B closed?end pre?IPO fund, which should generate fee income and highlight GS’s position in the retail/private markets distribution business. That underwriting win is a tangible revenue opportunity. Robinhood (HOOD) Launches $1 Billion Pre-IPO Fund to Democratize SpaceX
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro & market commentary from GS: Goldman research and public comments (on labor market risks, tech sector breadth, and regional equity views) are influencing broader market tone but are neutral to modest for GS’s near?term stock direction—useful for positioning but not immediate earnings drivers. Why Is the Stock Market Down Today and What Goldman Sachs Predicts Next
- Neutral Sentiment: Research visibility and strategy calls (Asia/energy): Goldman’s published views (e.g., bullish on certain Asian markets; energy stock recommendations) reinforce its role as a research leader and can gradually boost fee and trading activity, but these are longer?lead effects. These Asian markets have been ‘bangers’ this year. Here’s why—they have further to rally, says Goldman Sachs
- Negative Sentiment: Governance / DEI policy change: Reports say Goldman will remove race, gender identity and sexual orientation from board?candidate criteria. That shift raises reputational risk among ESG?focused investors and may prompt criticism or client scrutiny — a potential headwind for sentiment-sensitive flows. Goldman Sachs to Drop D.E.I. Criteria for Board Members
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent reports of roughly $28M of insider stock sales have surfaced; while insider sales can be routine, they often attract short?term attention and can weigh on sentiment if perceived as executives reducing exposure. Goldman Sachs (GS) Key Insider Sells $28M in Stock. Should Investors Worry?
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
