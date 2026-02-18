M&G PLC Buys Shares of 2,436 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

M&G PLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

NYSE:GS opened at $915.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $274.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $920.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $827.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

