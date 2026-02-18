Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 16,712 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

