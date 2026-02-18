Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 3294674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Recruit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.