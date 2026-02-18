Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 5838948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 287.79 and a quick ratio of 287.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

