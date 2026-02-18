Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) CEO Stuart Lubow Sells 19,550 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Lubow sold 19,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $685,618.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,865.36. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.0%

DCOM opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $123.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

Featured Stories

