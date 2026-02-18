Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) CAO Kelly Benton Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CAO Kelly Benton sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,073. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $388.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.09. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $507.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted full?year and Q4 2025 results and announced plans to expand its national LTL footprint — an initiative that could drive revenue and network density over time and helps explain the buying interest. Saia Highlights 2025 Results and National LTL Expansion

Company highlighted full?year and Q4 2025 results and announced plans to expand its national LTL footprint — an initiative that could drive revenue and network density over time and helps explain the buying interest. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales by top executives may weigh on sentiment—CEO Frederick Holzgrefe sold 4,775 shares (~$1.86M), CFO Matthew Batteh sold a combined 2,026 shares (~$773k), VP Raymond Ramu sold 5,226 shares (~$2.03M), EVP Patrick Sugar sold 2,706 shares (~$1.05M) and CAO Kelly Benton sold 800 shares (~$311k). Total disclosed proceeds are roughly $6M; some sales reduced holdings by 17–59%. Investors will watch whether these are routine/planned diversification or signal concern. SEC filings: Ramu SEC Filing Sugar SEC Filing Benton SEC Filing Batteh SEC Filing Holzgrefe SEC Filing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 625,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,075,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $435.00 price target on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $493.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.11.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

