Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Up 17.1% – What’s Next?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.23. Approximately 9,919,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,154,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.
Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.
