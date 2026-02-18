Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Up 17.1% – What’s Next?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.23. Approximately 9,919,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,154,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Petro Matad Trading Up 17.4%

Petro Matad Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.

