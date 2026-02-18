iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 72,448 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average daily volume of 17,710 put options.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.