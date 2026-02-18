JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 6222424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.
JD.com Trading Up 0.7%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 365.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.
A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.