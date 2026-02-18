JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 6222424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Trading Up 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 365.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.