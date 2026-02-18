Palladyne AI (PDYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Palladyne AI to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $0.8090 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDYN opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.80. Palladyne AI has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 15,611 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $79,772.21. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 569,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,857.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $34,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,018.13. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,423 shares of company stock valued at $145,242 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Palladyne AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palladyne AI by 94.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Palladyne AI during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDYN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

Featured Articles

