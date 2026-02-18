Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 281671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore set a $21.00 price objective on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 62.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 177.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda?incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.