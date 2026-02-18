Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 27.4% – Time to Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.05 and last traded at GBX 3.05. Approximately 64,251,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 13,937,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 25.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.94.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

