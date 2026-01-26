Lbp Am Sa Purchases 110,583 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,583 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,170,000 after buying an additional 2,823,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $112.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,105 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,161. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.