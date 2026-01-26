Lbp Am Sa Decreases Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,488 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,579,378,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Down 17.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.