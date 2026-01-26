Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. Sells 15,235 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.5% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

