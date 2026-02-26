Barbara Mcclung Sells 6,938 Shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Mcclung sold 6,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $13,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 481,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,865.44. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 8.9%

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $7.00 target price on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company’s core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

