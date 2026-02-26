Barbara Mcclung Sells 6,938 Shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Mcclung sold 6,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $13,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 481,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,865.44. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 8.9%
Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company’s core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.
Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.
