WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at DA Davidson

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.14%.The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $31,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,754.53. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,274. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $242,923 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 159.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

