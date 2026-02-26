Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $587.00 to $643.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $36.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $498.97. 211,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,083. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $537.19. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,800. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.34, for a total value of $3,953,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,261.54. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 411,954 shares of company stock worth $199,552,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,863,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and record FY revenue support upside — UTHR reported $7.70 EPS (vs. $6.78 est.) and record 2025 revenue of $3.18B, which underpinned investor confidence in profitability and margin strength. BusinessWire press release

Q4 EPS beat and record FY revenue support upside — UTHR reported $7.70 EPS (vs. $6.78 est.) and record 2025 revenue of $3.18B, which underpinned investor confidence in profitability and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Management set a near?term growth target (?$4B run rate by 2027) tied to several late?stage/new product launches — gives a clear growth thesis that likely drove optimistic re?rating and buy interest. Seeking Alpha

Management set a near?term growth target (?$4B run rate by 2027) tied to several late?stage/new product launches — gives a clear growth thesis that likely drove optimistic re?rating and buy interest. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options activity and short?term trader positioning amplified upside after the print — unusually large call buying signaled traders expecting further upside or volatility. Zacks

Bullish options activity and short?term trader positioning amplified upside after the print — unusually large call buying signaled traders expecting further upside or volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed — several firms maintained Holds (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) and Wells Fargo raised its target to $466 but kept an Equal?Weight stance, signaling cautious near?term views despite pipeline upside. Benzinga (Wells Fargo note)

Analysts remain mixed — several firms maintained Holds (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) and Wells Fargo raised its target to $466 but kept an Equal?Weight stance, signaling cautious near?term views despite pipeline upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed the quarter (~$790.2M vs. ~$814.8M expected), which triggered profit?taking and reminded investors top?line execution matters for valuation. Investing.com

Revenue missed the quarter (~$790.2M vs. ~$814.8M expected), which triggered profit?taking and reminded investors top?line execution matters for valuation. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling — the COO disclosed a multi?lot sale (14,440 shares) and a director sold 1,000 shares in late Feb; heavy insider dispositions can weigh on investor sentiment and add selling pressure. InsiderTrades / SEC filings

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

