Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2963 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 2.4% increase from Quadratic Deflation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $110.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

About Quadratic Deflation ETF

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

