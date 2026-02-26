Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2963 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 2.4% increase from Quadratic Deflation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.
Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $110.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.
About Quadratic Deflation ETF
