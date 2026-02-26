NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Director Michael Lewis Sells 2,013 Shares of Stock

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $28,806.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,375.23. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NPK International Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE NPKI traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 794,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. NPK International Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. NPK International had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NPKI. Wall Street Zen cut NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NPK International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About NPK International

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

Featured Stories

