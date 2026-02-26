KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1864 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.1% increase from KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:KHYB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.16. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

