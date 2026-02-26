Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Haleon has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NYSE HLN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,577. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

