Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.67), Zacks reports. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

COVTY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672. Covestro has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Covestro AG is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance polymer materials. Established in 2015 following its spin-off from Bayer MaterialScience, the company builds on a legacy of innovation dating back to the early 20th century. Covestro develops and produces a wide range of plastics and coatings designed to meet the evolving needs of various industrial sectors.

The company’s core product portfolio includes polyurethanes, polycarbonates and specialty coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers.

