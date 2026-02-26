Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Shares of Adecco stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Adecco has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

