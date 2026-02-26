Reviewing Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) & GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME)

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) and Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of GameSquare shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of GameSquare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GameSquare and Chilco River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameSquare -49.30% -168.15% -48.86% Chilco River N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GameSquare $102.81 million 0.31 -$48.75 million ($1.04) -0.31 Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chilco River has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GameSquare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GameSquare and Chilco River, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameSquare 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chilco River 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

GameSquare has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chilco River has a beta of 11.84, meaning that its share price is 1,084% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. The company also engages in providing marketing and creative services, offering leading data and analytics solutions. The company was formerly known as Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. engages in developing products for the consumable products market. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

