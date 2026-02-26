Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS GMALY remained flat at $14.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Genting Malaysia Berhad, a member of the Genting Group, is a Malaysia-based leisure and hospitality company that operates integrated resorts and gaming establishments. Incorporated under the Malaysian Companies Act and listed on Bursa Malaysia in 2006, the company traces its roots to the development of Resorts World Genting by founder Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong. Today, Genting Malaysia Berhad serves as the principal vehicle for the group’s land-based casino and resort operations.

The company’s flagship asset is Resorts World Genting, situated atop the cool highlands of Pahang.

