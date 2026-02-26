Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.9%
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$232.64. 1,743,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$215.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$325.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total value of C$20,882,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,343,448.75. This represents a 93.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Beat and record profit — RBC posted quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and called the quarter a record, which supports the bank’s fundamental outlook. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Wealth management and retail banking drove the beat — higher fees and asset-related revenue helped offset headwinds, lifting margins in those franchises. Royal Bank of Canada Earnings Lifted by Wealth Management
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns strengthened — management signaled bigger shareholder returns (dividends/share buybacks or guidance on capital deployment), which is supportive for income-seeking investors. Royal Bank of Canada Posts Record Q1 2026 Profit and Strengthens Capital Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad-based beat across segments — personal & commercial banking, capital markets and wealth each contributed; the results confirm diversified revenue streams but leave near-term growth tied to fee and markets activity. Royal Bank of Canada Q1 earnings benefit from personal, commercial banking gains
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated credit-loss provision — management booked higher provisions, which offsets some of the beat and could signal caution on asset quality or forward credit costs. Investors may interpret this as a near-term headwind. Royal Bank of Canada Earnings Lifted by Wealth Management
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume — despite strong results, the share price is lower today, suggesting profit-taking after a run to recent highs and that investors are weighing provisions and near-term macro/markets sensitivity. RBC and Canada’s other biggest lenders beat profit estimates as economy resists tariff impact
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$246.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$242.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.31.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.
