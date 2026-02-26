Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.9%

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$232.64. 1,743,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$215.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$325.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total value of C$20,882,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,343,448.75. This represents a 93.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$246.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$242.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

