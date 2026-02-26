Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,843,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,806% from the previous session’s volume of 35,965 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5168 and had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 2.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

