CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.35.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 2,711,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4,521.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and robust revenue growth — CoStar topped EPS and revenue expectations with Q4 revenue up ~26.9% year-over-year, and management highlighted strong bookings and digitization progress. Zacks: CoStar Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 beat and robust revenue growth — CoStar topped EPS and revenue expectations with Q4 revenue up ~26.9% year-over-year, and management highlighted strong bookings and digitization progress. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY 2026 guidance — the company updated FY26 EPS guidance to 1.220–1.330 and revenue guidance to roughly $3.8B, which is above recent consensus, providing upside to full-year expectations. (Company update)

Upgraded FY 2026 guidance — the company updated FY26 EPS guidance to 1.220–1.330 and revenue guidance to roughly $3.8B, which is above recent consensus, providing upside to full-year expectations. (Company update) Positive Sentiment: Market-data tailwinds — CoStar research shows sharp London office yield compression in 2025, a sign of rising investor demand that supports the value of commercial-property data and transactional activity. BusinessWire: London Office Yields

Market-data tailwinds — CoStar research shows sharp London office yield compression in 2025, a sign of rising investor demand that supports the value of commercial-property data and transactional activity. Positive Sentiment: Multifamily fundamentals little improved — Apartments.com data shows U.S. apartment rents resumed modest monthly gains, which supports demand for CoStar’s rental-market products. BusinessWire: Apartments.com Rent Report

Multifamily fundamentals little improved — Apartments.com data shows U.S. apartment rents resumed modest monthly gains, which supports demand for CoStar’s rental-market products. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosure change — CoStar expanded use of its website for investor disclosures; procedural, not directly earnings-driving. TipRanks: Investor Disclosures

Corporate disclosure change — CoStar expanded use of its website for investor disclosures; procedural, not directly earnings-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data flagged as unreliable in the filings summary (reported as zero/NaN) — treat with caution.

Short-interest data flagged as unreliable in the filings summary (reported as zero/NaN) — treat with caution. Negative Sentiment: Soft near-term outlook — CoStar’s Q1 2026 guidance (EPS 0.160–0.190; revenue $890–900M) missed consensus, which explains near-term investor caution. Company Q4 Release / Guidance

Soft near-term outlook — CoStar’s Q1 2026 guidance (EPS 0.160–0.190; revenue $890–900M) missed consensus, which explains near-term investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims — multiple firms cut price targets and forecasts after results/guidance, reducing near-term sell-side support (Goldman, RBC, Wells Fargo, Needham, others). Benzinga: Analysts Cut Forecasts

Analyst trims — multiple firms cut price targets and forecasts after results/guidance, reducing near-term sell-side support (Goldman, RBC, Wells Fargo, Needham, others). Negative Sentiment: Initial market reaction — some outlets reported shares dipping after the quarter because the weaker near-term outlook offset the beat, pressuring sentiment despite longer-term guidance improvements. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Presentation

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

