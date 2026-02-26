Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 13338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $950.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1185 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
