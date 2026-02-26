Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 13338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $950.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1185 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

