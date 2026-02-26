iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXPGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 162,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 50,901 shares.The stock last traded at $120.71 and had previously closed at $121.29.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a market cap of $705.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 649.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

