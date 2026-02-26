MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 343,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,689. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $138.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 81,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $2,108,957.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $911,764.40. This trade represents a 69.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 304,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,168 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 130.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 653.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MGP Ingredients this week:

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.